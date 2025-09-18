Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imagine a world without genocide

By David Welch, Professor, Political Science; Research Chair, University of Waterloo
An independent international commission of inquiry appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council has released a report saying that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Daniel Meron, Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, immediately dismissed the report…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN presses ahead with mission for a better world despite global headwinds
~ Children’s best interests should anchor Canada’s approach to their online privacy
~ Why Egypt is not bowing to pressure to accept Palestinian refugees
~ Uganda has signed a deal with the US to take asylum seekers – what’s behind it and what’s at stake
~ From resistance to intifada to recognition: the origins of an independent Palestinian state – podcast
~ Why Brazilians have been so divided in their reaction to Bolsonaro’s conviction
~ The Canadian government must take action following future of sport commission
~ From tattoos to plastic bottles, here’s how society assigns moral values to everyday things
~ How fraudsters are trying to dupe the UK’s basmati rice lovers
~ Climate change, through your own memories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter