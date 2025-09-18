Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda has signed a deal with the US to take asylum seekers – what’s behind it and what’s at stake

By Franzisca Zanker, Senior researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
Ronald Kalyango Sebba, Lecturer, Kyambogo University
A new deal to deport asylum seekers from the US to Uganda was announced in August 2025. The full agreement, already signed by the ambassadors of the two countries at the end of July, set out the terms of the arrangements. Franzisca Zanker and Ronald Kalyango Sebba, who have studied refugee…The Conversation





