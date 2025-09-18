Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From tattoos to plastic bottles, here’s how society assigns moral values to everyday things

By Aya Aboelenien, Associate Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Zeynep Arsel, Professor, Management, University of Bath and Concordia University Chair in Consumption, Markets, and Society, Concordia University
It is crucial to understand the fluidity of moral judgements about objects, rather than assuming objects have inherent or immutable moral value.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN presses ahead with mission for a better world despite global headwinds
~ Imagine a world without genocide
~ Children’s best interests should anchor Canada’s approach to their online privacy
~ Why Egypt is not bowing to pressure to accept Palestinian refugees
~ Uganda has signed a deal with the US to take asylum seekers – what’s behind it and what’s at stake
~ From resistance to intifada to recognition: the origins of an independent Palestinian state – podcast
~ Why Brazilians have been so divided in their reaction to Bolsonaro’s conviction
~ The Canadian government must take action following future of sport commission
~ How fraudsters are trying to dupe the UK’s basmati rice lovers
~ Climate change, through your own memories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter