From tattoos to plastic bottles, here’s how society assigns moral values to everyday things
By Aya Aboelenien, Associate Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Zeynep Arsel, Professor, Management, University of Bath and Concordia University Chair in Consumption, Markets, and Society, Concordia University
It is crucial to understand the fluidity of moral judgements about objects, rather than assuming objects have inherent or immutable moral value.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 18, 2025