Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How fraudsters are trying to dupe the UK’s basmati rice lovers

By Katherine Steele, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Crop Production, Bangor University
Basmati is one of the UK’s favourite types of rice but food fraud means what’s in the packet isn’t always what it seems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN presses ahead with mission for a better world despite global headwinds
~ Imagine a world without genocide
~ Children’s best interests should anchor Canada’s approach to their online privacy
~ Why Egypt is not bowing to pressure to accept Palestinian refugees
~ Uganda has signed a deal with the US to take asylum seekers – what’s behind it and what’s at stake
~ From resistance to intifada to recognition: the origins of an independent Palestinian state – podcast
~ Why Brazilians have been so divided in their reaction to Bolsonaro’s conviction
~ The Canadian government must take action following future of sport commission
~ From tattoos to plastic bottles, here’s how society assigns moral values to everyday things
~ Climate change, through your own memories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter