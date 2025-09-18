Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Research Details Hidden Health Risks of Methane Emissions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A methane emissions event in Bakersfield, California, captured by the Methane Risk Map. © 2025 PSE/Broomfield Newly published research from PSE Healthy Energy, a US-based nonprofit research organization, highlights the hidden dangers of methane leaks, an often overlooked but serious threat to both the climate and public health.Methane leaks have become a key political issue between the United States and the European Union, with US officials actively opposing a new EU methane regulation that would affect major oil and gas exporters to the EU. US…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
