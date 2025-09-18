Tolerance.ca
Does your child need more protein? The answer is probably not

By Sophia Komninou, Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Swansea University
Protein is everywhere nowadays. From yogurt to breakfast cereal, bread to pasta or even chocolate bars, the obsession with making sure we get enough protein has seemingly taken over our diets.

This push for protein has even started to trickle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
