Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cold shock to ease the burn − how brief stress can help your brain reframe a tough workout

By Marcelo Bigliassi, Assistant Professor, Florida International University
Dayanne S. Antonio, Ph.D. Student in Kinesiology, Florida International University
Your brain and body constantly recalibrate what ‘hard’ feels like. The effect of overcoming one small challenge can ripple forward, making the next challenge feel more doable and even rewarding.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
