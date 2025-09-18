Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 decades after the landmark book ‘Alone in a Crowd,’ women in the trades still battle bias – a professor-turned-welder reflects

By Jo Mackiewicz, Professor of Rhetoric and Professional Communication, Iowa State University
A few years ago, while working as a professor and as a welder at a small repair and fabrication shop, I went looking for books about women in the skilled trades. In the few I found, one stood out in how it made way for tradeswomen’s voices: political scientist Jean Reith Schroedel’s 1985 classic “Alone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jordan: Activist’s five-year prison sentence for peaceful criticism upheld amid escalating repression
~ In francophone Africa, the security of political refugee journalists is under threat
~ New Research Details Hidden Health Risks of Methane Emissions
~ Millennial pink, gen Z yellow, brat green… Tell me your favourite colours, and I’ll guess your generation
~ If you’re a fan of Downton Abbey, this Grand Finale is a big letdown
~ Does your child need more protein? The answer is probably not
~ Stones have been ‘overfished’ from the sea – here’s how Denmark’s rocky reefs are being restored
~ The latest Tory defector to Reform wrote David Cameron’s ‘hug a hoodie’ speech – here’s why that matters now
~ Curious kids: why do we dream?
~ For birds, flocks promise safety – especially if you’re faster than your neighbor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter