Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A walk across Alaska’s Arctic sea ice brings to life the losses that appear in climate data

By Alexandra Jahn, Associate Professor of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Arctic Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
A polar scientist explains the changes hunters who rely on the ice are seeing off Utqiagvik, and how those shifts are echoed in satellite data and climate models.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
