Nigeria’s plastic waste could enrich the fashion industry: here’s how

By Solaja Mayowa Oludele, Lecturing, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Using plastic waste in the Nigerian textile industry would reduce pollution, generate employment, and cut a niche in the world of sustainable fashion.The Conversation


