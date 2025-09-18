Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Travel as activism: 6 stories of Black women who refused to ‘stay put’ in apartheid South Africa

By Janet Remmington, Research Associate, Humanities Research Centre (and African Literature Department, University of the Witwatersrand), University of York
The stories of six South African women who travelled to fight for workers and for women’s rights, and risked it all.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jordan: Activist’s five-year prison sentence for peaceful criticism upheld amid escalating repression
~ In francophone Africa, the security of political refugee journalists is under threat
~ New Research Details Hidden Health Risks of Methane Emissions
~ Millennial pink, gen Z yellow, brat green… Tell me your favourite colours, and I’ll guess your generation
~ If you’re a fan of Downton Abbey, this Grand Finale is a big letdown
~ Does your child need more protein? The answer is probably not
~ Stones have been ‘overfished’ from the sea – here’s how Denmark’s rocky reefs are being restored
~ The latest Tory defector to Reform wrote David Cameron’s ‘hug a hoodie’ speech – here’s why that matters now
~ Curious kids: why do we dream?
~ For birds, flocks promise safety – especially if you’re faster than your neighbor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter