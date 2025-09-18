Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN hails Colombia’s first convictions under transitional justice measures as ‘crucial milestone’

The UN has welcomed Colombia’s first convictions under its transitional justice tribunal, calling sentences handed down to former rebel commanders “a crucial milestone on the path to accountability,” in the words of human rights chief Volker Türk.


