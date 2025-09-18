Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Ombudsman Finds Flaws in Windrush Compensation Scheme

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thomas Tobierre, 69, who applied to the Home Office’s Windrush Compensation Scheme as a primary applicant, says he realized that the scheme was set up to deny claimants their right to an effective remedy. © 2023 Ellie Kealey for Human Rights Watch In response to a Windrush family’s complaint, the British Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has found serious problems with the Home Office’s management of the Windrush Compensation Scheme.Six years later, the UK Home Office continues to fail to adequately compensate members of the Windrush generation and their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
