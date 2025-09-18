Could an Apple watch really tell you if you have high blood pressure?
By Ritu Trivedi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney
Dean Picone, Senior Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Tammy Brady, Professor, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Apple has announced a package of health features, alongside the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 11, including an alert that the wearer may have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.
Around 1.3 billion people worldwide have high blood pressure. But almost half are unaware…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 18, 2025