Human Rights Observatory

Global tensions demand a faster energy transition — why does Indonesia still rely on fossil fuel imports?

By Denny Gunawan, Research Associate, ARC Training Centre for the Global Hydrogen Economy, Particles and Catalysis Research Laboratory, UNSW Sydney
Ari Pasek, Professor, Institut Teknologi Bandung
James Christian, Business Manager at NSW Decarbonisation Innovation Hub, UNSW Sydney
Wibawa Hendra Saputera, Lecturer in Department of Chemical Engineering, Institut Teknologi Bandung
As global tensions rise, Indonesia’s dependence on imported oil and gas leaves it one crisis away from an energy shock.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
