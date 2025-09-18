Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kmart broke privacy laws by scanning customers’ faces. What did it do wrong, and why?

By Margarita Vladimirova, PhD in Privacy Law and Facial Recognition Technology, Deakin University
The Privacy Commissioner found Kmart should have tried other options before facial recognition systems – and told customers what it was doing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK: Ombudsman Finds Flaws in Windrush Compensation Scheme
~ Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation is the latest sign we’re witnessing the end of US democracy
~ Could an Apple watch really tell you if you have high blood pressure?
~ If I use SPF50+ sunscreen every day do I need to take vitamin D?
~ Global tensions demand a faster energy transition — why does Indonesia still rely on fossil fuel imports?
~ Cut emissions 70% by 2035? There’s only one policy that can get us there
~ How a Chinese company exports the Great Firewall to autocratic regimes
~ El Salvador: Baseless Charges Against Rights Defenders
~ US: Maritime Strikes Amount to Extrajudicial Killings
~ Government announces 2035 target of 62–70% emissions reduction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter