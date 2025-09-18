Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Baseless Charges Against Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Alejandro Henríquez, left, and José Ángel Pérez, right, speak with their lawyers before their first court hearing in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, May 30, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez (Washington, DC) – Police in El Salvador arbitrarily arrested two human rights defenders who were peacefully protesting a mass eviction and have been holding them in pretrial detention since the end of May 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has reviewed videos and court documents that indicate that the arrests were arbitrary and the charges unfounded.The police arrested José Ángel Pérez,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a Chinese company exports the Great Firewall to autocratic regimes
~ US: Maritime Strikes Amount to Extrajudicial Killings
~ Government announces 2035 target of 62–70% emissions reduction
~ The Australian War Memorial’s prize controversy betrays the institution’s purpose: to tell the messy truth about war
~ From a naked rider to icon of resistance, the legend of Lady Godiva lives on
~ The Albanese government has finally set a 2035 climate course – and it’s a mission Australia must accept
~ Solar power cuts electricity bills and carbon emissions – NZ needs to scale up faster
~ US strikes on Venezuelan ‘drug boats’ have killed 14 people. What is Trump trying to do?
~ The timelines and tough decisions police will be weighing up in the Dezi Freeman hunt
~ Haiti: Labodri massacre exposes state ineffectiveness in protecting the population
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter