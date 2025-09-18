Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Maritime Strikes Amount to Extrajudicial Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A combination image shows two screen captures from a footage posted on the X account of The White House on September 15, 2025, of what US President Donald Trump said was a military strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel, the second such strike carried out against an alleged drug boat in recent weeks. © 2025 The White House/Handout via Reuters (Washington, DC, September 18, 2025) – United States military strikes against two boats allegedly carrying drug traffickers, which the Trump administration said killed at least 14 people, were unlawful extrajudicial killings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
