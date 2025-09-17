Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US strikes on Venezuelan ‘drug boats’ have killed 14 people. What is Trump trying to do?

By Philip Johnson, Lecturer, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Two airstrikes in recent weeks have been aimed at ‘narcoterrorists’, according to the White House. They’ve been deadly, dangerous and likely ineffective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solar power cuts electricity bills and carbon emissions – NZ needs to scale up faster
~ The timelines and tough decisions police will be weighing up in the Dezi Freeman hunt
~ Haiti: Labodri massacre exposes state ineffectiveness in protecting the population
~ Justice for Juan is justice for the environment
~ Brazil Passes Landmark Law to Protect Children Online
~ Heat, air quality, insurance costs: how climate change is affecting our homes – and our health
~ A booming longevity industry wants to sell us ‘immortality’. There could be hidden costs
~ Why the rise of ‘cartel parties’ in Australia threatens our democracy
~ Magical alchemy: Arundhati Roy’s compelling memoir illuminates a ‘restless, unruly’ life
~ Court rulings increasingly demand scientific certainty – but that’s not always possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter