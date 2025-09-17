Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Labodri massacre exposes state ineffectiveness in protecting the population

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International condemns the massacre that took place on 11 and 12 September in Labodri, Haiti, where more than forty people were killed and dozens of homes set on fire by gangs, according to civil society organizations. “The massacre in Labodri is a painful reminder of how precarious state protection is in Haiti. The international […] The post Haiti: Labodri massacre exposes state ineffectiveness in protecting the population appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Justice for Juan is justice for the environment
~ Brazil Passes Landmark Law to Protect Children Online
~ Heat, air quality, insurance costs: how climate change is affecting our homes – and our health
~ A booming longevity industry wants to sell us ‘immortality’. There could be hidden costs
~ Why the rise of ‘cartel parties’ in Australia threatens our democracy
~ Magical alchemy: Arundhati Roy’s compelling memoir illuminates a ‘restless, unruly’ life
~ Court rulings increasingly demand scientific certainty – but that’s not always possible
~ Kate Woods’ new film Kangaroo is the heartwarming pick-me-up you didn’t know you needed
~ Fed rate cut is attempt to prevent recession without sending prices soaring
~ China is helping Uzbekistan save the Aral Sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter