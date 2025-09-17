Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice for Juan is justice for the environment

By Amnesty International
By: Graciela Martínez, senior campaigner, and Adeline Neau, researcher for Central America at Amnesty International. A year ago, in Tocoa, northern Honduras, environmentalist Juan López was shot dead in front of his family, friends and neighbours as he was leaving a religious service. The alleged perpetrator of the shooting and two alleged accomplices have been […] The post Justice for Juan is justice for the environment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Labodri massacre exposes state ineffectiveness in protecting the population
~ Brazil Passes Landmark Law to Protect Children Online
~ Heat, air quality, insurance costs: how climate change is affecting our homes – and our health
~ A booming longevity industry wants to sell us ‘immortality’. There could be hidden costs
~ Why the rise of ‘cartel parties’ in Australia threatens our democracy
~ Magical alchemy: Arundhati Roy’s compelling memoir illuminates a ‘restless, unruly’ life
~ Court rulings increasingly demand scientific certainty – but that’s not always possible
~ Kate Woods’ new film Kangaroo is the heartwarming pick-me-up you didn’t know you needed
~ Fed rate cut is attempt to prevent recession without sending prices soaring
~ China is helping Uzbekistan save the Aral Sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter