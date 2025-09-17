Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Passes Landmark Law to Protect Children Online

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Brazilian Senate in Brasilia, February 1, 2021. © 2021 Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images (São Paulo) – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on September 17, 2025, signed the country’s first law to protect children’s rights online, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, called the ECA Digital after its Portuguese initials, is intended to update the country’s 1990 Statute of the Child and Adolescent to protect children’s rights in the digital environment. Technology companies with services likely to be used by children would be compelled to design…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
