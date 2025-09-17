Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A booming longevity industry wants to sell us ‘immortality’. There could be hidden costs

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Sean Docking, Research Fellow, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
One big risk is overdiagnosis: the more you test, the more you’ll find. Much of this may be clinically irrelevant, meaning unnecessary follow-ups, costs and anxiety.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
