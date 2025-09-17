A booming longevity industry wants to sell us ‘immortality’. There could be hidden costs
By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Brooke Nickel, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Sean Docking, Research Fellow, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
One big risk is overdiagnosis: the more you test, the more you’ll find. Much of this may be clinically irrelevant, meaning unnecessary follow-ups, costs and anxiety.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 17, 2025