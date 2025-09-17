Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A UN finding of genocide in Gaza adds pressure on NZ to recognise a Palestinian state

By Myra Williamson, Senior Lecturer in Law, Auckland University of Technology
If New Zealand expressly recognises Palestine at the UN next week, it will be a significant – but justified – departure from long-standing foreign policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
