Human Rights Observatory

From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia

By Filip Noubel
The 1955 Bandung conference launched a global non-aligned movement that brought Asian and African nations together. Eighty years later, Indonesia and Africa meet again in a musical phenomenon: Disko Africa.


© Global Voices -
