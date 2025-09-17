Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan girls attend a class after their school reopened in Kabul on March 23, 2022. Hours later, the Taliban ordered girls' secondary schools shut. © 2022 Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP via Getty Images September 17 marks four years since the Taliban banned secondary education for girls in Afghanistan. It is a devastating anniversary that should make everyone angry – furious even. The ban is cruel, harmful, and unlawful. It tells girls their dreams end when the classroom door slams shut when they reach age 12, simply because of their gender. It silences Afghan girl’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
