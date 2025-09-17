Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One in three South Africans have never heard of AI – what this means for policy

By Leah Davina Junck, Honorary Research Fellow of The Ethics Lab, University of Cape Town
Rachel Adams, Honorary Research Fellow of The Ethics Lab, University of Cape Town
Artificial intelligence or AI uses computers to perform tasks that would normally have needed human intelligence. Today AI is being put to use in many aspects of everyday life, like virtual banking assistants, health chatbots, self-driving cars, even the recommendations you see on social media.

A new survey of over 3,000 South Africans from all walks of life asked how people feel about AI. It reveals that most South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia
~ Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future
~ Reviving South Africa’s grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face
~ Paul Biya at 92: will defections weaken his grip on absolute power in Cameroon?
~ Robert Redford: the ‘golden boy with a darkness in him’
~ Earth’s inner core: nobody knows exactly what it’s made of – now we’ve started to uncover the truth
~ Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps
~ When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder
~ Caribbean coral reefs are running out of time to keep up with rising seas – new study
~ Is acupuncture worth it for back pain? New study has answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS