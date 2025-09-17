Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robert Redford: the ‘golden boy with a darkness in him’

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Beneath the surface was a shy and sensitive actor who used his looks to his advantage, insisting on starring in and later directing movies with weight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia
~ Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future
~ Reviving South Africa’s grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face
~ Paul Biya at 92: will defections weaken his grip on absolute power in Cameroon?
~ One in three South Africans have never heard of AI – what this means for policy
~ Earth’s inner core: nobody knows exactly what it’s made of – now we’ve started to uncover the truth
~ Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps
~ When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder
~ Caribbean coral reefs are running out of time to keep up with rising seas – new study
~ Is acupuncture worth it for back pain? New study has answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter