Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps

By Chris Arsenault, Chair of the Master of Media in Journalism and Communication Program (MMJC) and assistant professor of journalism, Western University
Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Raphael Deberdt, Postdoctoral Fellow, Mining Engineering Department, Colorado School of Mines
Canadian officials have pledged more than $43 billion in subsidies to create new low-carbon supply chains. A new study identifies some problems.The Conversation


