Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder

By Natalia Brandín de la Cruz, Personal Docente e Investigador Grado de Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Lorena Morcillo Martínez, Personal Docente e investigador en Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Sandra Calvo, Profesora e investigadora del Grado en Fisioterapia, Universidad de Zaragoza
When we think of movement disorders, the tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease are probably what first spring to mind. However, there are other equally debilitating and much less well-known conditions that profoundly affect quality of life for those who suffer from them.

One of these is dystonia, a disorder of the central nervous system that can appear at any age and affects no less than 1% of the world’s population.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia
~ Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future
~ Reviving South Africa’s grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face
~ Paul Biya at 92: will defections weaken his grip on absolute power in Cameroon?
~ One in three South Africans have never heard of AI – what this means for policy
~ Robert Redford: the ‘golden boy with a darkness in him’
~ Earth’s inner core: nobody knows exactly what it’s made of – now we’ve started to uncover the truth
~ Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps
~ Caribbean coral reefs are running out of time to keep up with rising seas – new study
~ Is acupuncture worth it for back pain? New study has answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter