When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder
By Natalia Brandín de la Cruz, Personal Docente e Investigador Grado de Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Lorena Morcillo Martínez, Personal Docente e investigador en Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Sandra Calvo, Profesora e investigadora del Grado en Fisioterapia, Universidad de Zaragoza
When we think of movement disorders, the tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease are probably what first spring to mind. However, there are other equally debilitating and much less well-known conditions that profoundly affect quality of life for those who suffer from them.
One of these is dystonia, a disorder of the central nervous system that can appear at any age and affects no less than 1% of the world’s population.…
- Wednesday, September 17, 2025