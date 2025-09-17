Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caribbean coral reefs are running out of time to keep up with rising seas – new study

By Chris Perry, Professor in Tropical Coastal Geoscience, University of Exeter
Christopher Cornwall, Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lorenzo Alvarez-Filip, Professor of Marine Ecology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Coral reefs will stop growing and many will start to erode if global warming hits 2°C, according to a new study of 400 sites.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia
~ Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future
~ Reviving South Africa’s grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face
~ Paul Biya at 92: will defections weaken his grip on absolute power in Cameroon?
~ One in three South Africans have never heard of AI – what this means for policy
~ Robert Redford: the ‘golden boy with a darkness in him’
~ Earth’s inner core: nobody knows exactly what it’s made of – now we’ve started to uncover the truth
~ Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps
~ When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder
~ Is acupuncture worth it for back pain? New study has answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter