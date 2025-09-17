‘Greenhushing’ is a trend that leaves businesses downplaying their environmental wins
By Marta Nieto-Garcia, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Portsmouth, Universidad de Salamanca
Diletta Acuti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Nayla Khan, PhD Candidate in Marketing, University of Portsmouth
These days, institutions and companies love to announce what they’re doing to tackle the climate crisis. Terms like “sustainable”, “environmentally friendly” and “low-carbon” are often used to trumpet messages about production and consumption. But in reality, the claims are not always accompanied by real, effective action – a shady practice known as greenwashing.
But at the same time, other companies are not communicating their sustainability actions.
This phenomenon is known as
