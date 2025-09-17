Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Greenhushing’ is a trend that leaves businesses downplaying their environmental wins

By Marta Nieto-Garcia, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Portsmouth, Universidad de Salamanca
Diletta Acuti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Nayla Khan, PhD Candidate in Marketing, University of Portsmouth
These days, institutions and companies love to announce what they’re doing to tackle the climate crisis. Terms like “sustainable”, “environmentally friendly” and “low-carbon” are often used to trumpet messages about production and consumption. But in reality, the claims are not always accompanied by real, effective action – a shady practice known as greenwashing.

But at the same time, other companies are not communicating their sustainability actions.

This phenomenon is known as


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Bandung to Disko Afrika: Establishing connections between Asia and Africa in Indonesia
~ Taliban Deny Afghan Girls’ Their Education and Future
~ Reviving South Africa’s grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face
~ Paul Biya at 92: will defections weaken his grip on absolute power in Cameroon?
~ One in three South Africans have never heard of AI – what this means for policy
~ Robert Redford: the ‘golden boy with a darkness in him’
~ Earth’s inner core: nobody knows exactly what it’s made of – now we’ve started to uncover the truth
~ Canada’s $43-billion subsidy scheme for critical minerals misses supply chain steps
~ When muscles rebel: a close look at dystonia, a debilitating but widely underdiagnosed movement disorder
~ Caribbean coral reefs are running out of time to keep up with rising seas – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter