Is the ‘Biggest Loser’ documentary entangled in its own internalized fatphobia?

By Darby M. Babin, PhD Candidate, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Michael Orsini, Professor, Institute of Feminist and Gender Studies | School of Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Were you expecting Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser to peel back the curtain and provide hard-hitting truths on what really happened on the show that captivated millions in its heyday?

Well, uh, fat chance.

Instead, the three-part Netflix documentary, released mid-August, seems to traffic in some of the same problematic aspects of the show that spurred the need for an exposé in the first place.

Best of intentions?


This purported tell-all documentary — billed…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
