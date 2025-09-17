Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fat but fit’: what the latest study reveals

By Rachel Woods, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, University of Lincoln
Being slightly overweight might not shorten your life, but being very thin might. A large Danish study tracking more than 85,000 adults has found that people with a BMI below 18.5 were nearly three times more likely to die early than those in the middle to upper end of the so-called “healthy” range.

The link between body weight and health is more complicated than often assumed. This new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Impostor syndrome: the cost of being ‘superwoman’ at work and beyond
~ Psychogeography makes maps of our emotions – with huge potential for healthcare services
~ How a fly sees the world – and why understanding its vision can help prevent disease
~ Calling deaths ‘preventable’ can obscure barriers to health care access and shift blame to individuals
~ Why do big oil companies invest in green energy?
~ Harvard, like all Americans, can’t be punished by the government for speaking freely – and a federal court decision upholds decades of precedents saying so
~ Your immune system attacks drugs like it does viruses – paradoxically offering a way to improve cancer treatment
~ Mars rovers serve as scientists’ eyes and ears from millions of miles away – here are the tools Perseverance used to spot a potential sign of ancient life
~ Muslim men have often been portrayed as ‘terrorists’ or ‘fanatics’ on TV shows, but Muslim-led storytelling is trying to change that narrative
~ Would you eat a grasshopper? In Oaxaca, it’s been a tasty tradition for thousands of years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter