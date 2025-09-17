Tolerance.ca
Why do big oil companies invest in green energy?

By Michael Oxman, Professor of the Practice of Sustainable Business, Georgia Institute of Technology
Some major oil companies such as Shell and BP that once were touted as leading the way in clean energy investments are now pulling back from those projects to refocus on oil and gas production. Others, such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, have concentrated on oil and gas but announced recent investments in carbon capture projects, as well as in lithium and graphite…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
