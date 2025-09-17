What NATO could learn from Ukraine as it navigates Russian threats to European security
By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Samuel Zilincik, Assistant Professor, Strategic Studies, Royal Danish Defence College
Throughout its war with Russia, Ukraine is providing lessons to the West on what’s required to win a modern-day war. Will European and other states heed those lessons?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 17, 2025