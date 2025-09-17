Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are state visits such powerful diplomatic tools? A constitutional expert explains

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
The US president and first lady, at the king’s invitation, are on a state visit to the UK and will stay at Windsor castle. The event is laden with ceremony and glitz, but it also carries great political potential – for the host nation in particular.

Formal visits by foreign heads of state are generally aimed at strengthening international relationships. The invitation for this visit was handed to Donald Trump in the Oval Office, on camera, by Keir…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serious mental illness often brings rapid weight gain – but support is missing
~ ‘To my happy surprise, it grew beyond my imagination’: Robert Redford’s Sundance legacy
~ Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress
~ Thinking of getting botox or filler? These are the laws for cosmetic injectables
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on ‘politics trumping climate policy’ and the hard road ahead
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Government corruption fuels human rights crisis in South Sudan, independent panel finds
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter