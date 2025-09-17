Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serious mental illness often brings rapid weight gain – but support is missing

By Charlotte Lee, Research Fellow, Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Being diagnosed with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder often brings an overlooked challenge: rapid and sustained weight gain. This side-effect can raise the risk of diabetes, heart disease and early death – widening an already stark life expectancy gap.

A new study my colleagues and I conducted, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, is the largest and longest to track these changes in real-world settings. Analysing GP health records of over 113,000 adults in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are state visits such powerful diplomatic tools? A constitutional expert explains
~ ‘To my happy surprise, it grew beyond my imagination’: Robert Redford’s Sundance legacy
~ Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress
~ Thinking of getting botox or filler? These are the laws for cosmetic injectables
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on ‘politics trumping climate policy’ and the hard road ahead
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Government corruption fuels human rights crisis in South Sudan, independent panel finds
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter