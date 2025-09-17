Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government corruption fuels human rights crisis in South Sudan, independent panel finds

In South Sudan, “systemic government corruption” and “brazen predation” on the part of political elites have created a human rights crisis that must be urgently addressed, the UN Commission on Human Rights in the country said in a new report issued on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are state visits such powerful diplomatic tools? A constitutional expert explains
~ Serious mental illness often brings rapid weight gain – but support is missing
~ ‘To my happy surprise, it grew beyond my imagination’: Robert Redford’s Sundance legacy
~ Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress
~ Thinking of getting botox or filler? These are the laws for cosmetic injectables
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on ‘politics trumping climate policy’ and the hard road ahead
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter