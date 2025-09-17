Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘To my happy surprise, it grew beyond my imagination’: Robert Redford’s Sundance legacy

By Jenny Cooney, Lecturer in Lifestyle Journalism, Monash University
When Robert Redford launched the Utah-based Sundance Institute in 1981, providing an independent support system for filmmakers named after his role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), it would transform Hollywood and become his biggest legacy.

Redford, who has passed away age 89, was already a huge movie icon when he bought land and created a non-profit space with a mission statement “to foster independent voices, champion risky,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress
~ Thinking of getting botox or filler? These are the laws for cosmetic injectables
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on ‘politics trumping climate policy’ and the hard road ahead
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
~ A big, convulsive twitch while dozing off? Sleep experts explain the ‘hypnic jerk’
~ The ‘anxiety economy’ is booming. But should companies be profiting from our fears?
~ Trump accuses ABC journalist of ‘hurting Australia’ and says he’ll report him to Albanese
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter