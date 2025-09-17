Tolerance.ca
Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Albanese put the best face on the situation after his plan to sign a major defence treaty with Papua New Guinea while in Port Moresby fell through.The Conversation


