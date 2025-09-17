Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking of getting botox or filler? These are the laws for cosmetic injectables

By Christopher Rudge, Lecturer in Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
New guidelines for minor cosmetic procedures have just kicked it, but laws remain inconsistent across Australia. This may not be such a bad thing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘To my happy surprise, it grew beyond my imagination’: Robert Redford’s Sundance legacy
~ Albanese leaves PNG with major defence treaty still a work in progress
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on ‘politics trumping climate policy’ and the hard road ahead
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
~ A big, convulsive twitch while dozing off? Sleep experts explain the ‘hypnic jerk’
~ The ‘anxiety economy’ is booming. But should companies be profiting from our fears?
~ Trump accuses ABC journalist of ‘hurting Australia’ and says he’ll report him to Albanese
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter