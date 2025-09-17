Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli soldiers patrol in the Syrian village of Jubata al-Khashab, December 20, 2024. © 2024 Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Syria since December 2024 have carried out a range of abuses against residents, including forced displacement, which is a war crime.Other abuses include homes seizures and demolitions, denial of access to livelihoods and unlawful transfer of Syrian detainees to Israel.Governments should suspend any military support to Israel that could facilitate human rights abuses and violations of international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
