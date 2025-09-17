Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: World Leaders Should Commit to Human Rights, International Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City, New York, US, April 21, 2025. © 2025 UN Photo/Loey Felipe (New York) – World leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly from September 22-30 should commit to protecting the UN from powerful governments seeking to defund and undermine the organization’s capacity to promote human rights and international justice, Human Rights Watch said.On the eve of the General Assembly’s annual general debate, world leaders will hold a summit on the situation in Palestine, which French President Emmanuel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: Israel Forcibly Displaces Villagers in Occupied South
~ ICRC Vice-President: Maintaining and strengthening IHL is a collective responsibility of all states
~ Pacific leaders reach agreement on big issues – but unity remains elusive
~ A big, convulsive twitch while dozing off? Sleep experts explain the ‘hypnic jerk’
~ The ‘anxiety economy’ is booming. But should companies be profiting from our fears?
~ Trump accuses ABC journalist of ‘hurting Australia’ and says he’ll report him to Albanese
~ 1% of people don’t have sex. New research shows it may be partly genetic
~ Tiny crystals in Earth’s crust have captured the movement of the Milky Way’s spiral arms
~ We studied over 160,000 pregnancies to show how your postcode affects you and your baby
~ Battle for the bush? Ignore the noise – most farmers like renewables
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter