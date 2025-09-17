Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny crystals in Earth’s crust have captured the movement of the Milky Way’s spiral arms

By Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Phil Sutton, Senior Lecturer in Astrophysics, University of Lincoln
The findings suggest Earth’s geological story was partly written in the stars – specifically, in the spiral arms of our home galaxy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
