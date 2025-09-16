Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LIVE: Middle East updates; Gaza war ‘morally, politically, and legally intolerable,’ says Guterres

Amid reports of intensifying bombardment in Gaza City overnight, the Middle East crisis took centre stage at the UN on Tuesday, starting at the global body's Geneva headquarters, where Israel rejected allegations of genocide by an international panel of independent human rights investigators. The development came ahead of an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council prompted by Israeli strikes on Hamas political leadership last week in Doha. UN News app users can follow live here.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could making tobacco cheaper actually cut down smoking rates? We asked 5 experts
~ Australia’s 2035 climate target is coming. Here’s how we’ll know if it’s good enough
~ Since WWII, it’s been taboo to force nations to cede land after war. Russia wants to normalise conquest again
~ Viral violent videos on social media are skewing young people’s sense of the world
~ Our new study found AI is wreaking havoc on uni assessments. Here’s how we should respond
~ A ‘thoroughly white’ novel of national mythmaking: Peter Carey’s True History of the Kelly Gang at 25
~ Richard Burbage: the Elizabethan De Niro to Shakespeare’s Scorsese
~ Middle Eastern countries are among the most exposed to climate change – so why is media coverage so low there?
~ Israeli doctors reveal their conflicted stories of treating Palestinian prisoners held in notorious ‘black site’ Sde Teiman
~ Enhanced Games athletes can dope to compete for US$1 million prizes. But at what cost to sport?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter