Could making tobacco cheaper actually cut down smoking rates? We asked 5 experts
By Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Fei Gao, Lecturer in Taxation, Discipline of Accounting, Governance & Regulation, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Roger Magnusson, Professor of Law and Governance, University of Sydney
Ron Borland, Professor of Health Behaviour, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Critics of the tobacco excise argue the tax has stopped working to further reduce smoking rates and should be lowered.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 16, 2025