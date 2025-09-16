Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could making tobacco cheaper actually cut down smoking rates? We asked 5 experts

By Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Fei Gao, Lecturer in Taxation, Discipline of Accounting, Governance & Regulation, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Roger Magnusson, Professor of Law and Governance, University of Sydney
Ron Borland, Professor of Health Behaviour, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Critics of the tobacco excise argue the tax has stopped working to further reduce smoking rates and should be lowered.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
