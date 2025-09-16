Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Richard Burbage: the Elizabethan De Niro to Shakespeare’s Scorsese

By Siobhan Keenan, Professor of Shakespeare and Renaissance Literature, De Montfort University
How did Shakespeare become the world’s greatest playwright? It’s a question that has long fascinated scholars and fans alike. My latest research suggests that one answer lies in the Bard’s close collaboration with his leading man, Richard Burbage.

Their partnership lasted more than 25 years, and as my new book, Richard Burbage and the Shakespearean Stage, reveals, the creative chemistry between writer and actor transformed their art and elevated their respective profiles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle Eastern countries are among the most exposed to climate change – so why is media coverage so low there?
~ Israeli doctors reveal their conflicted stories of treating Palestinian prisoners held in notorious ‘black site’ Sde Teiman
~ Enhanced Games athletes can dope to compete for US$1 million prizes. But at what cost to sport?
~ Canada’s tariff wall on Chinese electric vehicles is deepening dependence on the U.S.
~ Deinfluencing shapes how we think about shopping, and our economy
~ Emmy-winning ER drama ‘The Pitt’ shines a light on compassionate teaching
~ From batteries to EV chargers, Australia and NZ need these 3 fixes to hit net-zero at less cost
~ Power struggle: why fixing NZ’s ‘broken’ electricity market is such a formidable challenge
~ Cameroon could be turning waste to energy: study uncovers why it’s not, and sets out solutions
~ African cities aren’t doing enough to adapt to climate change: lessons from Durban and Harare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter