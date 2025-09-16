Tolerance.ca
From batteries to EV chargers, Australia and NZ need these 3 fixes to hit net-zero at less cost

By Flavio Menezes, Professor of Economics, Director of the Australian Institute for Business and Economics, The University of Queensland
Moving a home or car battery from Melbourne to Perth can require multiple permits. Australia and New Zealand need smarter standards – or we’ll all pay the price.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
