Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African cities aren’t doing enough to adapt to climate change: lessons from Durban and Harare

By Lorena Pasquini, Associate Researcher, African Climate & Development Initiative and Climate System Analysis Group, University of Cape Town
Alice McClure, PhD candidate at the The Climate System Analysis Group, University of Cape Town
Anna Taylor, Senior Research Officer
Chipo Plaxedes Mubaya, Associate Professor of Development Studies, Centre for Development Studies, Chinhoyi University if Technology, Chinhoyi University of Technology
Lulu van Rooyen (nee Pretorius), Honorary Research Fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Researchers have found six steps to overturn unfair economic and social systems that leave disadvantaged people at risk of climate disasters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon could be turning waste to energy: study uncovers why it’s not, and sets out solutions
~ Who’s got the power? Studies of male and female primates show it’s not simple
~ Refugee protection in Egypt: what’s behind the return train to Sudan
~ Beta blockers: why are celebrities name-checking this drug?
~ For medieval people, the Moon was both a riddle and a blessing
~ Council tax is an unfair mess – here’s a system that could work better
~ The world on the brink: Why governments must invest in peace, not just arms
~ Canadian cities can prepare for climate change by building with nature
~ Gaza: Top independent rights probe alleges Israel committed genocide
~ LIVE: Middle East updates; independent UN investigators say Israel has committed genocide in Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter